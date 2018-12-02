Bettye SwannBorn 24 October 1944
Bettye Swann
1944-10-24
Bettye Swann Biography (Wikipedia)
Betty Barton (born Betty Jean Champion, October 24, 1944), better known by the stage name Bettye Swann, is a retired American singer. She is best known for her 1967 hit song "Make Me Yours".
Bettye Swann Tracks
Make Me Yours
Bettye Swann
Make Me Yours
Last played on
Last played on
The Heartache Is Gone
Bettye Swann
The Heartache Is Gone
Kiss My Love Goodbye
Bettye Swann
Kiss My Love Goodbye
Last played on
Last played on
When The Game Is Played On You
Bettye Swann
Bettye Swann
When The Game Is Played On You
Last played on
Last played on
When The Game Is Played
Bettye Swann
When The Game Is Played
Last played on
Last played on
You Gave Me Love
Bettye Swann
You Gave Me Love
Last played on
Last played on
Kiss My Love Goodbye (Tom Moulton Remix)
Bettye Swann
Bettye Swann
Kiss My Love Goodbye (Tom Moulton Remix)
Last played on
Last played on
These Arms Of Mine
Bettye Swann
These Arms Of Mine
Last played on
Last played on
Words
Bettye Swann
Words
Words
Last played on
Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye
Bettye Swann
Bettye Swann
Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye
Last played on
Last played on
I'm Lonely For You
Bettye Swann
I'm Lonely For You
Last played on
Last played on
Suspicious Minds
Bettye Swann
Suspicious Minds
Last played on
Last played on
Bettye Swann Links
