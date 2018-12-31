Erno DohnanyiHungarian conductor, composer and pianist. Born 27 July 1877. Died 9 February 1960
Erno Dohnanyi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5gh.jpg
1877-07-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/648d5cb0-c721-4193-9b2d-7452ac5e84e7
Erno Dohnanyi Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernő Dohnányi (27 July 1877 – 9 February 1960) was a Hungarian composer, pianist and conductor. He used a German form of his name, Ernst von Dohnányi, on most of his published compositions. The "von" implies nobility, and, according to the biography by his third wife, his family was ennobled in 1697 and given a family crest, which she describes in some detail.
Variations on a Nursery Song, Op 25
Erno Dohnanyi
Pastorale 'Ungarisches Weinachtslied'
Erno Dohnanyi
Symphonic Minutes Op.36
Erno Dohnanyi
Im alten Stil, Op 24 (Suite)
Erno Dohnanyi
Ruralia Hungarica Op 32b
Erno Dohnanyi
Pierrette fatyla - keringo
Erno Dohnanyi
Orchestra
Konzertstuck for cello and orchestra no 2 in D major Op 12
Erno Dohnanyi
Piano Sonata in F sharp (Op.78)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Quintet No 1
Erno Dohnanyi
Wedding Waltz (The Veil of the Pierrette)
Erno Dohnanyi
Symphonic Minutes Op.36 (Rondo)
Erno Dohnanyi
Serenade for string trio: March
Erno Dohnanyi
Sextet In C Major, Op.37
Erno Dohnanyi
Rhapsody in C major, Op.11 no.3
Erno Dohnanyi
Suite in F sharp minor Op.19 (Rondo)
Erno Dohnanyi
Ruralia hungarica, Op.32/b; No.2 Presto, ma no tanto
Erno Dohnanyi
Waltz (Coppelia)
Léo Delibes
Coppélia Waltz arr Dohnanyi
Léo Delibes
Waltz from Coppelia
Léo Delibes
Symphonic Minutes, Op 36 (No 3, Scherzo)
Erno Dohnanyi
Sphärenmusik (Winterreigen - 10 Bagatelles, Op 13 No 5)
Erno Dohnanyi
Symphonic Minutes, Op 36 (Tema con variazioni)
Erno Dohnanyi
Capriccio in A minor, Op.23 No.3
Erno Dohnanyi
Ruralia Hungarica Op. 32a - Adagio no troppo
Erno Dohnanyi
Pastorale (Hungarian Christmas Song)
Erno Dohnanyi
Variations on a Hungarian folk song Op.29
Erno Dohnanyi
Quartet for strings no.2 (Op.15) in D flat major
Erno Dohnanyi
American Rhapsody, Op.47
Erno Dohnanyi
Symphonic Minutes (Op.36)
Erno Dohnanyi
Rhapsody (Symphonic Minutes Op 36)
Erno Dohnanyi
Piano Quartet in F sharp minor (3rd mvt)
Erno Dohnanyi
The Veil of Pierette Op.18: Wedding Waltz
Erno Dohnanyi
Variations on a nursery song Op.25
Erno Dohnanyi
Du und Du arr Dohnanyì
Johann Strauss II
