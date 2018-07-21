Rosie FloresBorn 10 September 1950
Rosie Flores
1950-09-10
Rosie Flores Biography (Wikipedia)
Rosie Flores (born September 10, 1950 in San Antonio, Texas) is a rockabilly and country music artist. Her music blends rockabilly, honky tonk, jazz, and Western swing along with traditional influences from her Tex-Mex heritage. She currently resides in Austin, Texas, where August 31 was declared Rosie Flores Day by the Austin City Council in 2006.
Rosie Flores Tracks
The Blue Side Of Town
Rosie Flores
The Blue Side Of Town
The Blue Side Of Town
Little Bit More
Rosie Flores
Little Bit More
Little Bit More
YOU TEAR ME UP
Rosie Flores
YOU TEAR ME UP
YOU TEAR ME UP
Little But Im Loud
Rosie Flores
Little But Im Loud
Little But Im Loud
Truck Driver's Blues
Rosie Flores
Truck Driver's Blues
Truck Driver's Blues
Honky Tonk Moon
Rosie Flores
Honky Tonk Moon
Honky Tonk Moon
Midnight to Moonlight
Rosie Flores
Midnight to Moonlight
Midnight to Moonlight
Woman Walk Out The Door
Rosie Flores
Woman Walk Out The Door
Woman Walk Out The Door
Big River
Rosie Flores
Big River
Big River
He Cares
Rosie Flores
He Cares
He Cares
Baby Took A Limo To Memphis
Rosie Flores
Baby Took A Limo To Memphis
Baby Took A Limo To Memphis
When The Red, Red Robin
Rosie Flores
When The Red, Red Robin
When The Red, Red Robin
This Little Girl's Gone Rockin'
Rosie Flores
This Little Girl's Gone Rockin'
This Little Girl's Gone Rockin'
