Arnett CobbBorn 10 August 1918. Died 24 March 1989
1918-08-10
Arnett Cobb Biography
Arnett Cleophus Cobb (August 10, 1918 – March 24, 1989) was an American jazz tenor saxophonist, sometimes known as the "Wild Man of the Tenor Sax" because of his uninhibited stomping style. Cobb wrote the words and music for the jazz standard "Smooth Sailing" (1951), which Ella Fitzgerald recorded for Decca on her album Lullabies of Birdland.
Big League Blues [take 2]
