NeptuneUS noise music band. Formed 1994
Neptune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6476845b-1fb0-4ac1-bd1d-22f45a2d6bef
Neptune Biography (Wikipedia)
Neptune is a noise music band from Boston, noted for having built their custom-made guitars and basses out of scrap metal. The band also plays custom-made percussion instruments and electric lamellophones.
Neptune Tracks
Fracture
Clissold
Tiny Conductor
Soul Pride
