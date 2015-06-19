Jason BlaineBorn 19 April 1980
Jason Blaine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980-04-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6475d3b6-b064-4064-920f-e6bf731c9b2a
Jason Blaine Biography (Wikipedia)
Jason Blaine (born April 19, 1980) is a Canadian country music singer/songwriter from Pembroke, Ontario. The winner of Project Discovery 2002, Blaine has charted four singles on the Canadian Hot 100.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jason Blaine Tracks
Sort by
Rock It Country Girl
Jason Blaine
Rock It Country Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock It Country Girl
Last played on
Jason Blaine Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist