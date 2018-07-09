The Thorns were an American acoustic rock band formed in 2002 as a project of Matthew Sweet, Pete Droge, and Shawn Mullins.

The band toured the United States and Europe throughout 2003, in support of their eponymous debut album. The band toured supporting a number of acts including The Jayhawks and The Dixie Chicks.

The band had scored radio airplay with their cover of The Jayhawks song "Blue" and their only album charted at #62 on the Billboard charts. The album was later reissued the following year with a second disc of acoustic re-recordings of the album.

That same year, the band was featured on the television series, American Dreams, performing a cover of the Beach Boys' "Warmth of the Sun". The band broke up in 2004 with each member resuming their solo careers.