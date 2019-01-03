ChromeoElectronic/disco duo, Dave 1 and P-Thugg. Formed 2001
Chromeo
2001
Chromeo Biography (Wikipedia)
Chromeo is a Canadian electro-funk duo from Montreal, formed in 2002 by musicians David "Dave 1" Macklovitch and Patrick "P-Thugg" Gemayel. Their sound draws from blue-eyed soul, dance music, rock, synth-pop, disco and funk. The band has released five studio albums. Their fifth album, Head Over Heels, was released on June 15, 2018.
Chromeo Performances & Interviews
Chromeo Tracks
Needy Girl
Chromeo
Needy Girl
Needy Girl
Fall Back 2U
Chromeo
Fall Back 2U
Fall Back 2U
No Price (Art Of Tones Extended Disco mix)
Slam Dunk'd
No Price (Art Of Tones Extended Disco mix)
No Price (Art Of Tones Extended Disco mix)
No Price (feat. Chromeo & Al-P)
Slam Dunk'd
No Price (feat. Chromeo & Al-P)
No Price (feat. Chromeo & Al-P)
Fancy Footwork
Chromeo
Fancy Footwork
Fancy Footwork
Must've Been (feat. DRAM)
Chromeo
Must've Been (feat. DRAM)
Must've Been (feat. DRAM)
Come Alive (feat. Toro y Moi)
Chromeo
Come Alive (feat. Toro y Moi)
Come Alive (feat. Toro y Moi)
Over My Shoulder
Chromeo
Over My Shoulder
Over My Shoulder
Green Light (Chromeo Remix)
Lorde
Green Light (Chromeo Remix)
Green Light (Chromeo Remix)
Must've Been (MERCER Remix)
Chromeo
Must've Been (MERCER Remix)
Must've Been (MERCER Remix)
Must've Been (CID Remix) (feat. DRAM)
Chromeo
Must've Been (CID Remix) (feat. DRAM)
Must've Been (CID Remix) (feat. DRAM)
Go With It (feat. Chromeo)
Oliver
Go With It (feat. Chromeo)
Go With It (feat. Chromeo)
Juice
Chromeo
Juice
Juice
Lost On The Way Home (feat. Solange)
Chromeo
Lost On The Way Home (feat. Solange)
Lost On The Way Home (feat. Solange)
Over Your Shoulder
Chromeo
Over Your Shoulder
Over Your Shoulder
Frequent Flyer
Chromeo
Frequent Flyer
Frequent Flyer
Jealous (I Ain't With It) (The Chainsmokers Remix)
Chromeo
Jealous (I Ain't With It) (The Chainsmokers Remix)
Jealous (I Ain't With It) (The Chainsmokers Remix)
Jealous (I Ain't With It)
Chromeo
Jealous (I Ain't With It)
