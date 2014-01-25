Bobby GrahamUK pop/rock session drummer and producer, 1940-2009. Born 11 March 1940. Died 14 September 2009
1940-03-11
Bobby Graham Biography (Wikipedia)
Bobby Graham (11 March 1940 – 14 September 2009) was an English session drummer, composer, arranger and record producer. Shel Talmy, who produced The Kinks, David Bowie and The Who, described Graham as "the greatest drummer the UK has ever produced."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
