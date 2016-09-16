Ray AlongeFrench horn. Born 16 July 1924. Died 17 January 2000
Ray Alonge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1924-07-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/646b056d-2c52-4df0-b61c-67b171a92a33
Ray Alonge Tracks
Sort by
Main Title From "The Carpetbaggers"
Jimmy Smith
Main Title From "The Carpetbaggers"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgmq.jpglink
Main Title From "The Carpetbaggers"
Last played on
The Quintessence
Quincy Jones and His Orchestra
The Quintessence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Quintessence
Last played on
Back to artist