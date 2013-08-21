Stay+, also known as Stay Positive or Stay Plus (and formerly known as Christian AIDS) is an electronic music act originating from Manchester. Originally loosely termed a 'collective', the act is now known to be the solo project of London-born music producer, Matt Farthing. Not much else is known, biographically, about Stay+ as an element of anonymity has maintained around the project until its most recent activity. Choosing to release only limited press shots, interviews and details about members/collaborators. One example saw a balloon artist take their place for a Radio 1 interview, another saw an interview answered entirely with YouTube found footage. Following a series of releases on the RAMP label (Flying Lotus, Falty DL), garnering notable critical acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork, 'Crashed' was released on Black Butter Records in November 2012 and proved a commercial step up for the project; receiving heavy mainstream radio play from the likes of champions like Radio 1's Annie Mac who made it her Record of the Week.