Ensemble 96 is a Norwegian chamber choir located in Oslo. The choir works mainly with contemporary music and is partly funded by government grants. It has released several CDs, and given concerts and participated in national and international choral competitions. Ensemble 96 has just under 30 members.

Ensemble 96 was founded in 1996, and had its beginnings in the (now defunct) Oslo Philharmonic Chamber Choir.

The current conductor is Nina T. Karlsen. The founding conductor was Øystein Fevang.

Ensemble 96's CD "Immortal Nystedt", published on the label 2L, was nominated for the 49th Grammy Awards in the categories Best Choral Performance and Best Surround Album. The choir was awarded The Norwegian Choir Association's Choral Award for 2007.