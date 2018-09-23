Belfast Cathedral Choir
Belfast Cathedral Choir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/64632911-5ed2-4377-bfe7-d23342cade10
Belfast Cathedral Choir Tracks
Sort by
Praise The Lord! Ye Heavens Adore Him
Belfast Cathedral Choir
Praise The Lord! Ye Heavens Adore Him
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Praise The Lord! Ye Heavens Adore Him
Last played on
Stand Up And Bless The Lord
Belfast Cathedral Choir
Stand Up And Bless The Lord
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stand Up And Bless The Lord
Last played on
When morning gilds the skies
Belfast Cathedral Choir
When morning gilds the skies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When morning gilds the skies
Last played on
Back to artist