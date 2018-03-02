Shabazz Palaces
Shabazz Palaces Biography (Wikipedia)
Shabazz Palaces is an American hip hop duo from Seattle composed of Ishmael Butler a.k.a. Palaceer Lazaro (formerly Butterfly of jazz rap group Digable Planets) and multi-instrumentalist Tendai "Baba" Maraire, son of mbira master Dumisani Maraire. Active since 2009, they have released four studio albums on Sub Pop.
Shabazz Palaces Tracks
Crime Lords (Noer the Boy & Anti.Negative Remix) (feat. Shabazz Palaces)
Sunny Levine
Shine A Light (6 Music Session, 6th Nov 2017)
Shabazz Palaces
Shine A Light (6 Music Session, 6th Nov 2017)
An Echo From the Hosts That Profess Infinitum
Shabazz Palaces
An Echo From the Hosts That Profess Infinitum
Shine A Light (feat. Thaddillac)
Shabazz Palaces
Shine A Light (feat. Thaddillac)
Shine A Light (feat. Thaddillac)
Julian's Dream (Ode To A Bad)
Shabazz Palaces
Julian's Dream (Ode To A Bad)
Julian's Dream (Ode To A Bad)
Dèesse Du Sang
Shabazz Palaces
Dèesse Du Sang
Dèesse Du Sang
Shine A Light
Shabazz Palaces
Shine A Light
Shine A Light
Sabonim in the Saab On Em
Shabazz Palaces
Sabonim in the Saab On Em
Sabonim in the Saab On Em
Shine a Light
Shabazz Palaces
Shine a Light
Shine a Light
Parallax (Radio Edit)
Shabazz Palaces
Parallax (Radio Edit)
Parallax (Radio Edit)
Moon Whip Quäz (feat. Darrius)
Shabazz Palaces
Moon Whip Quäz (feat. Darrius)
Moon Whip Quäz (feat. Darrius)
Moon Whip (feat. Darrius)
Shabazz Palaces
Moon Whip (feat. Darrius)
Moon Whip (feat. Darrius)
Moon Whip Quäz (6 Music Session, 6th November 2017)
Shabazz Palaces
Moon Whip Quäz (6 Music Session, 6th November 2017)
Moon Whip
Shabazz Palaces
Moon Whip
Moon Whip
Fine Ass Hairdresser
Shabazz Palaces
Fine Ass Hairdresser
Fine Ass Hairdresser
30 Clip Extension
Shabazz Palaces
30 Clip Extension
30 Clip Extension
Since C.A.Y.A.
Shabazz Palaces
Since C.A.Y.A.
Since C.A.Y.A.
Eel Dreams
Shabazz Palaces
Eel Dreams
Eel Dreams
Love In The Time Of Kanye
Shabazz Palaces
Love In The Time Of Kanye
Love In The Time Of Kanye
Gorgeous Sleeper Cell
Shabazz Palaces
Gorgeous Sleeper Cell
Gorgeous Sleeper Cell
Shine A Light (feat. Quarzara)
Shabazz Palaces
Shine A Light (feat. Quarzara)
Shine A Light (feat. Quarzara)
Late Night Phone Calls (Radio Edit)
Shabazz Palaces
Late Night Phone Calls (Radio Edit)
Late Night Phone Calls (Radio Edit)
Welcome To Quazarz
Shabazz Palaces
Welcome To Quazarz
Welcome To Quazarz
