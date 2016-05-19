Justin David Blau (born January 9, 1991), better known by his stage name 3LAU (pronounced "Blau"), is an American DJ and electronic dance music producer. Based in Las Vegas, he has released three mixtapes since 2011 and several singles, and has performed at festivals such as Electric Zoo in New York and EDC Vegas. In 2014 he released the track "Vikings" with Botnek on Dim Mak Records.