3LAUBorn 9 January 1991
3LAU
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02y4lkb.jpg
1991-01-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6461d3e3-2886-4ad4-90c9-a43e3202ebaf
3LAU Biography (Wikipedia)
Justin David Blau (born January 9, 1991), better known by his stage name 3LAU (pronounced "Blau"), is an American DJ and electronic dance music producer. Based in Las Vegas, he has released three mixtapes since 2011 and several singles, and has performed at festivals such as Electric Zoo in New York and EDC Vegas. In 2014 he released the track "Vikings" with Botnek on Dim Mak Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
3LAU Tracks
Sort by
Is It Love (feat. Yeah Boy)
3LAU
Is It Love (feat. Yeah Boy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4lkb.jpglink
Is It Love (feat. Yeah Boy)
Last played on
Stitches (3LAU Remix)
Shawn Mendes
Stitches (3LAU Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04d75h6.jpglink
Stitches (3LAU Remix)
Last played on
The Night (Laxx Remix)
3LAU
The Night (Laxx Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4lkb.jpglink
The Night (Laxx Remix)
Last played on
Vikings
Botnek
Vikings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cvypf.jpglink
Vikings
Last played on
Vikings (Bixel Boys Remix)
Botnek
Vikings (Bixel Boys Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cvypf.jpglink
Vikings (Bixel Boys Remix)
Last played on
How You Love Me (Lush & Simon Remix) (feat. Bright Lights)
3LAU
How You Love Me (Lush & Simon Remix) (feat. Bright Lights)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4lkb.jpglink
How You Love Me (Kill FM Remix) (feat. Heather Bright)
3LAU
How You Love Me (Kill FM Remix) (feat. Heather Bright)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4lkb.jpglink
Bang (Tiësto Bootleg)
3LAU
Bang (Tiësto Bootleg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4lkb.jpglink
Bang (Tiësto Bootleg)
Last played on
How You Love Me (feat. Bright Lights)
3LAU
How You Love Me (feat. Bright Lights)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4lkb.jpglink
Bang (Tiesto Mash Up)
3LAU
Bang (Tiesto Mash Up)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4lkb.jpglink
Bang (Tiesto Mash Up)
Last played on
How You Love Me (feat. Heather Bright)
3LAU
How You Love Me (feat. Heather Bright)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4lkb.jpglink
Escape (Acapella) (feat. Bright Lights)
Simo, 3LAU & Paris
Escape (Acapella) (feat. Bright Lights)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Escape (Acapella) (feat. Bright Lights)
Performer
Last played on
Escape (Manse Remix) (feat. Bright Lights)
3LAU
Escape (Manse Remix) (feat. Bright Lights)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4lkb.jpglink
Escape (Manse Remix) (feat. Bright Lights)
Last played on
Escape (feat. Bright Lights)
3LAU
Escape (feat. Bright Lights)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4lkb.jpglink
Escape (feat. Bright Lights)
Last played on
3LAU Links
Back to artist