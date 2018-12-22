Erkel FerencBorn 7 November 1810. Died 25 June 1893
Erkel Ferenc
1810-11-07
Erkel Ferenc Biography (Wikipedia)
Ferenc Erkel (Hungarian: Erkel Ferenc, German: Franz Erkel; November 7, 1810 – June 15, 1893) was a Hungarian composer, conductor and pianist. He was the father of Hungarian grand opera, written mainly on historical themes, which are still often performed in Hungary. He also composed the music of "Himnusz", the national anthem of Hungary, which was adopted in 1844. He died in Budapest.
Erkel Ferenc Tracks
Overture to Névtelen hosök (Unknown Heroes) a comic opera [1880]
Erkel Ferenc
Overture to Névtelen hosök (Unknown Heroes) a comic opera [1880]
Overture to Névtelen hosök (Unknown Heroes) a comic opera [1880]
Orchestra
Last played on
Duo brillant en forme de fantaisie sur des airs hongrois concertant
Erkel Ferenc
Duo brillant en forme de fantaisie sur des airs hongrois concertant
Duo brillant en forme de fantaisie sur des airs hongrois concertant
Performer
Last played on
Czardas from Bank ban
Erkel Ferenc
Czardas from Bank ban
Czardas from Bank ban
Conductor
Last played on
Bánk bán (Act 1, Sc 1: Czardas)
Erkel Ferenc
Bánk bán (Act 1, Sc 1: Czardas)
Bánk bán (Act 1, Sc 1: Czardas)
Conductor
Last played on
Bank Ban - historical dramatic opera in 3 Acts: ACT 3
Erkel Ferenc
Bank Ban - historical dramatic opera in 3 Acts: ACT 3
Czardas from Bank Ban
Erkel Ferenc
Czardas from Bank Ban
Czardas from Bank Ban
Last played on
Erkel Ferenc Links
