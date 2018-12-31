Rednex
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05b7ssv.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/64585ad9-a908-422f-b675-8ab7386d5164
Rednex Biography (Wikipedia)
Rednex is a Swedish musical group, originally consisted of the lead singer Mary Joe (Annika Ljungberg), alongside Bobby Sue (Kent Olander), Ken Tacky (Arne Arstrand), Billy Ray (Jonas Nilsson) and Mup (Patrick Edenberg). The group enjoyed success throughout the 1990s with novelty hits such as "Cotton Eye Joe", "Old Pop in an Oak", "The Spirit of the Hawk" and "Wish You Were Here". Pat Reiniz (Patrick Edenberg) also served as the band's producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rednex Tracks
Sort by
Cotton Eye Joe
Rednex
Cotton Eye Joe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwd88.jpglink
Cotton Eye Joe
Last played on
Cotton Eye Joe (Original Version)
Rednex
Cotton Eye Joe (Original Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7ssv.jpglink
Cotton Eye Joe (Original Version)
Last played on
Bottleneck Bob
Rednex
Bottleneck Bob
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7ssv.jpglink
Bottleneck Bob
Last played on
Wish You Were Here
Rednex
Wish You Were Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7ssv.jpglink
Wish You Were Here
Last played on
Playlists featuring Rednex
Upcoming Events
13
Dec
2019
Rednex, Jenny Berggren, Ace of Base, Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Snap!, Whigfield, Haddaway, Dr. Alban, Culture Beat, C+C Music Factory, Cappella, Robin S and La Bouche
First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK
14
Dec
2019
Rednex, Jenny Berggren, Ace of Base, Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Snap!, Whigfield, Haddaway, Dr. Alban, Culture Beat, C+C Music Factory, Cappella, Robin S and La Bouche
Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, UK
18
Dec
2019
Rednex, Jenny Berggren, Ace of Base, Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Snap!, Whigfield, Haddaway, Dr. Alban, Culture Beat, C+C Music Factory, Cappella, Robin S and La Bouche
SSE Arena, Wembley, London, UK
19
Dec
2019
Rednex, Jenny Berggren, Ace of Base, Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Snap!, Whigfield, Haddaway, Culture Beat, Dr. Alban, C+C Music Factory, Cappella, Robin S and La Bouche
The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK
20
Dec
2019
Rednex, Jenny Berggren, 2 Unlimited, Whigfield, Culture Beat, La Bouche, Haddaway, Vengaboys and Dr. Alban
Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK
Rednex Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist