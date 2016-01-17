Robert BridgesPoet. Born 23 October 1844. Died 21 April 1930
Robert Bridges
1844-10-23
Robert Bridges Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Seymour Bridges OM (23 October 1844 – 21 April 1930) was Britain's poet laureate from 1913 to 1930. A doctor by training, he achieved literary fame only late in life. His poems reflect a deep Christian faith, and he is the author of many well-known hymns. It was through Bridges’ efforts that Gerard Manley Hopkins achieved posthumous fame.
All My Hope On God Is Founded (feat. Richard Johnson, Gavin Wells & Simon Jones)
Herbert Howells
All My Hope On God Is Founded (feat. Richard Johnson, Gavin Wells & Simon Jones)
All My Hope On God Is Founded (feat. Richard Johnson, Gavin Wells & Simon Jones)
Choir
Featured Artist
All My Hope O God Is Founded
George McPhee
All My Hope O God Is Founded
All My Hope O God Is Founded
All My Hope On God Is Founded
Robert Bridges
All My Hope On God Is Founded
All My Hope On God Is Founded
All My Hope On God Is Founded
Robert Bridges
All My Hope On God Is Founded
All My Hope On God Is Founded
Performer
Ah Holy Jesu
Johann Heerman & Robert Bridges
Ah Holy Jesu
Ah Holy Jesu
Performer
