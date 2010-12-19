CluesFormed 2007. Disbanded 2010
Clues
2007
Clues Biography (Wikipedia)
Clues was an indie rock band from Montreal, Canada formed by Alden Penner and Brendan Reed in 2007. The band's only album Clues was released on May 19, 2009 by Constellation Records. The band have been on indefinite hiatus since 2010.
Clues Tracks
Remember Severed Head
Clues
Remember Severed Head
Remember Severed Head
Last played on
Approach The Throne
Clues
Approach The Throne
Approach The Throne
Last played on
Perfect Fit
Clues
Perfect Fit
Perfect Fit
Last played on
