Giselher KlebeGerman composer. Born 28 June 1925. Died 5 October 2009
Giselher Klebe
1925-06-28
Giselher Klebe Biography (Wikipedia)
Giselher Wolfgang Klebe (28 June 1925 – 5 October 2009) was a German composer, and an academic teacher. He composed more than 140 works, among them 14 literary operas, eight symphonies, 15 solo concerts, chamber music, piano works, and sacred music.
Giselher Klebe Tracks
Alteration of the 'Moonlight' Sonata, Op.27, No.2: III. Allegro agitato
Alteration of the Sonata for Piano Op. 27/2: I. Adagio sostenuto
