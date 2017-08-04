Joe Chindamo (born 1961) is an Australian pianist and composer residing in Melbourne.

Although he has been routinely described as one of the best jazz pianists in the world for many years, his art has always transcended jazz. More recently he has crossed over to contemporary classical composition. His work with violinist Zoë Black has been celebrated throughout the world, and duo has established itself as a formidable force in Australian chamber music. They recorded their first CD Re- imaginings in 2012. Their subsequent two recordings Dido’s Lament and The New Goldberg Variations each received ARIA nominations for best classical release of 2014 and 2015 respectively. In September 2015 Black and Chindamo performed The New Goldberg Variations at Carnegie Hall to great critical acclaim. Their latest recording Symbiosis is due for release in 2018. In 2014 Chindamo’s first String Quartet, Tempesta, was commissioned and performed by Sydney based Acacia Quartet. Subsequently, Tempesta was performed by the Australian String Quartet on their national tour in 2016. The ASQ have recently recorded the work for their next CD.