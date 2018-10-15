Heinrich Christopher ZeunerBorn 20 September 1795. Died 7 November 1857
Heinrich Christopher Zeuner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1795-09-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/645275d7-4af8-48d7-839e-2aa5de0d6718
Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Zeuner (20 September 1795 Eisleben, Saxony - 7 November 1857 Philadelphia) was an organist and composer active in Germany for a time, and then in Boston and Philadelphia in the United States.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Missionary Chant (Awake, Our Souls)
Heinrich Christopher Zeuner
Missionary Chant (Awake, Our Souls)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Missionary Chant (Awake, Our Souls)
Performer
Last played on
Four Significant American Hymns
Joseph Philbrick Webster
Four Significant American Hymns
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty56l.jpglink
Four Significant American Hymns
Last played on
Back to artist