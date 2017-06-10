Paul BarbarinJazz drummer from New Orleans. Born 5 May 1899. Died 17 February 1969
Paul Barbarin
1899-05-05
Paul Barbarin Biography (Wikipedia)
Adolphe Paul Barbarin (May 5, 1899 – February 17, 1969) was an American jazz drummer from New Orleans.
Paul Barbarin Tracks
Too Late
Paul Barbarin
Too Late
Too Late
Last played on
Feelin' The Spirit
Henry Red Allen & Luis Russell, BILL COLEMAN, J.C. Higginbotham, Albert Nicholas, Charlie Holmes, Teddy Hill, Will Johnson, George "Pops" Foster, Paul Barbarin & Henry “Red” Allen
Feelin' The Spirit
Feelin' The Spirit
Composer
Last played on
Swing Out
Henry “Red” Allen
Swing Out
Swing Out
Last played on
Feeling Drowsy
Henry “Red” Allen
Feeling Drowsy
Feeling Drowsy
Last played on
Doctor Blues
Henry “Red” Allen
Doctor Blues
Doctor Blues
Last played on
Feeling Drowsy
Henry “Red” Allen
Feeling Drowsy
Feeling Drowsy
Last played on
Jubilee
Louis Armstrong
Jubilee
Jubilee
Last played on
Jersey Lightning
J.C. Higginbotham
Jersey Lightning
Jersey Lightning
Composer
Last played on
Sweet Like This
Henry “Red” Allen
Sweet Like This
Sweet Like This
Last played on
Wa Wa Wa
Billy Paige, King Oliver and His Dixie Syncopators, Bob Shoffner, Kid Ory, Albert Nicholas, Barney Bigard, Luis Russell, Bert Cobb & Paul Barbarin
Wa Wa Wa
Wa Wa Wa
Performer
Last played on
Paul Barbarin Links
