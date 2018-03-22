Dent May
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6448f68d-85fd-401d-bfa3-3d85a7b64452
Dent May Biography (Wikipedia)
James Dent May Jr., known by his stage name Dent May is an American singer-songwriter based in Los Angeles, California. He is mostly associated with psychedelic pop, synthpop, indie rock, and new wave genres of music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dent May Tracks
Sort by
90210
Dent May
90210
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
90210
Last played on
All Night Every Night
Benjamin Schoos
All Night Every Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b0319.jpglink
All Night Every Night
Last played on
Face Down In The Gutter Of Your Love
Dent May
Face Down In The Gutter Of Your Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do I Cross Your Mind?
Dent May
Do I Cross Your Mind?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do I Cross Your Mind?
Last played on
Born Too Late
Dent May
Born Too Late
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Born Too Late
Last played on
Howard
Dent May
Howard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Howard
Last played on
Home Groan
Dent May
Home Groan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Home Groan
Last played on
Fun
Dent May
Fun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fun
Last played on
Holiday Face
Dent May
Holiday Face
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Holiday Face
Last played on
You Can't Force A Dance Party
Dent May
You Can't Force A Dance Party
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Can't Force A Dance Party
Last played on
Oh Paris!
Dent May
Oh Paris!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Paris!
Last played on
Meet Me In The Garden
Dent May
Meet Me In The Garden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Meet Me In The Garden
Last played on
Dent May Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist