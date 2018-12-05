Brendan Begley
Brendan Begley Tracks
An Drucht Geal Ceoigh
An Drucht Geal Ceoigh
Last played on
Pluirin Na mBan Donn Og
Pluirin Na mBan Donn Og
Last played on
Medley: "The Wren! The Wren!" (The Arrival Of The Wren Boys, The Dingle Set, The Wren In The Furze)
Medley: "The Wren! The Wren!" (The Arrival Of The Wren Boys, The Dingle Set, The Wren In The Furze)
Last played on
Nil Se 'na La
Nil Se 'na La
Last played on
THE P AND 0 POLKA
THE P AND 0 POLKA
Last played on
NUAIR A RAINIG MI'M BAILE
NUAIR A RAINIG MI'M BAILE
Last played on
Jack Sweeney's, Jack Connell's, John Clifford's
Three Miles from Abha na Scail
Heather Breeze / The Pure Drop
Heather Breeze / The Pure Drop
Last played on
Cailin na Gruaige Doinne
Cailin na Gruaige Doinne
Last played on
Johnny McEljohn's, President Garfield's
The Roundabout, Denis Doody's, O'Leary's
