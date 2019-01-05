Andrew William Burrows (born 30 June 1979) is an English songwriter and musician. He was the drummer in the band Razorlight from 2004 to 2009, as well as We are Scientists from 2009 to 2014.

Burrows first solo album The Colour of My Dreams (2008) was released while he was still member of Razorlight. After he departed the band he released his first album with the solo project I Am Arrows, called Sun Comes Up Again in 2010. His third solo album Company was released 22 October 2012.

He has worked with Tom Smith from Editors under the moniker "Smith & Burrows". He also co-wrote the soundtrack to The Snowman and The Snowdog with Ilan Eshkeri, which was nominated for a BAFTA Craft Award in April 2013.

Andy co-produced the soundtrack for the Ricky Gervais’ film, David Brent: Life On The Road’. Andy appears in the film as David Brent's drummer in the fictional band, Foregone Conclusion.

Andy continued working with Columbia recording artist, Tom Odell, having co-written ‘Sirens’ from Tom’s debut album, ‘Constellations’ & ‘Here I Am’ from the ‘Wrong Crowd’ LP, and ‘Jubilee Road’ from forthcoming album, ‘Jubilee Road’.