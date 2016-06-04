Larry Eugene Boone (born June 7, 1956) is an American country music artist and songwriter. Between 1985 and 1993, Boone recorded five major label studio albums, in addition to charting several singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles charts. His highest-charting single, "Don't Give Candy to a Stranger", reached No. 10 in 1988. Boone has also co-written several singles for other country music artists, including a Number One single for Kathy Mattea, and Top Ten hits for Don Williams, Tracy Lawrence, Rick Trevino and Lonestar.