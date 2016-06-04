Larry BooneUS country singer/songwriter. Born 7 June 1956
Larry Boone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1956-06-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/64474766-7d13-4d3e-97d0-11e9818e795d
Larry Boone Biography (Wikipedia)
Larry Eugene Boone (born June 7, 1956) is an American country music artist and songwriter. Between 1985 and 1993, Boone recorded five major label studio albums, in addition to charting several singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles charts. His highest-charting single, "Don't Give Candy to a Stranger", reached No. 10 in 1988. Boone has also co-written several singles for other country music artists, including a Number One single for Kathy Mattea, and Top Ten hits for Don Williams, Tracy Lawrence, Rick Trevino and Lonestar.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Larry Boone Tracks
Sort by
King Of The Mountain
Larry Boone
King Of The Mountain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
King Of The Mountain
Last played on
To Be With You
Larry Boone
To Be With You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
To Be With You
Last played on
Watermelon Time In Georgia
Larry Boone
Watermelon Time In Georgia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Larry Boone Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist