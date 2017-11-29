Peter BlegvadBorn 14 August 1951
Peter Blegvad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1951-08-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/643ff039-e473-4178-b523-a76a67b7cdd7
Peter Blegvad Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Blegvad (born August 14, 1951) is an American musician, singer-songwriter, writer, and cartoonist. He was a founding member of German/English avant-pop band Slapp Happy, which later merged briefly with Henry Cow, and has released many solo and collaborative albums. He is the son of Lenore and Erik Blegvad, who were respectively, a children's book author and illustrator.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peter Blegvad Tracks
Sort by
Driver's Seat
Peter Blegvad
Driver's Seat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Driver's Seat
Last played on
Daughter
Peter Blegvad
Daughter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daughter
Last played on
How Beautiful You Are
Peter Blegvad
How Beautiful You Are
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Beautiful You Are
Last played on
The Naked Shakespeare
Peter Blegvad
The Naked Shakespeare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Naked Shakespeare
Last played on
Gold
Peter Blegvad
Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gold
Last played on
For Shame Of Doing Wrong
Peter Blegvad
For Shame Of Doing Wrong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For Shame Of Doing Wrong
Last played on
Irma
Peter Blegvad
Irma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Irma
Last played on
Playlists featuring Peter Blegvad
Peter Blegvad Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist