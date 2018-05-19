Billy "Crash" CraddockBorn 16 June 1939
Billy "Crash" Craddock
1939-06-16
Billy "Crash" Craddock Biography (Wikipedia)
Billy Wayne "Crash" Craddock (born June 16, 1939) is an American country and rockabilly singer. He first gained popularity in Australia in the 1950s with a string of rockabilly hits, including the Australian number one hit "Boom Boom Baby". Switching to country music, he gained popularity in United States in the 1970s with a string of top ten country hits, several of which were number one hits, including "Rub It In", "Broken Down in Tiny Pieces", and "Ruby Baby". Craddock is known to his fans as "The King Of Country Rock Music" and "Mr. Country Rock" for his uptempo rock-influenced style of country music.
Billy "Crash" Craddock Tracks
Ah poor little baby
Ah poor little baby
Just A Little Thing
Just A Little Thing
Broken Down In Tiny Pieces
Broken Down In Tiny Pieces
I Cheated on a Good Woman's Love
I Cheated on a Good Woman's Love
Don Juan
Don Juan
Dont Go City Girl On Me
Dont Go City Girl On Me
Sweet Magnolia Blossom
Sweet Magnolia Blossom
Im Gonna Knock On Your Door
Im Gonna Knock On Your Door
Aint Nothin Shakin
Aint Nothin Shakin
Rub It In
Rub It In
You Say You're A Real Cowboy
You Say You're A Real Cowboy
