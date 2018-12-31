Mairi Campbell (born 1965) is a Scottish folk singer and musician. Campbell's songs and music have a rooted and powerful quality that range from the everyday to the universal, both in sound and subject matter.

Campbell has been much praised for her singing voice and musical skills. She has won multiple awards including Scots Singer of the Year, Female Musician of the Year, Neil Gow Composition of the Year, and Tutor of the Year. In 2015 Campbell created her first solo theatre show Pulse, an autobiographical account of a musician seeking pulse, co-devised and directed by Kath Burlinson. Tracks from her 2015 album Pulse, a collaboration with the producer David Gray, feature in the show.

Campbell is one half of the duo The Cast, whose version of the Robert Burns poem "Auld Lang Syne" featured in the movie Sex and the City. Campbell is also a member of the ceilidh band The Occasionals, and is a guest musician with the baroque ensemble Concerto Caledonia.