Andreas VollenweiderBorn 4 October 1953
Andreas Vollenweider (born 4 October 1953) is a Swiss harpist. He is generally categorised as a new-age musician and uses a modified electroacoustic harp of his own design. He has collaborated with Bobby McFerrin, Carly Simon, Luciano Pavarotti and in 1987 received a Grammy Award for the album Down to the Moon. Vollenweider's style has been described by The New York Times as "swirling atmospheric music, which evokes nature, magic and fairy tales". He has toured internationally and produced fourteen regular albums in a career that spans four decades.
Belladonna
Secret Garden
Moon Dance
Private Fires
Stella (feat. Christoph Stiefel)
