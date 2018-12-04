Shruti Pathak (born 27 October 1982)[citation needed] is a Filmfare Award-nominated Indian playback singer and lyricist working in Hindi film industry. She is a Gujarati, and she was born and brought up in Ahmedabad and moved to Mumbai to pursue singing as a career after finishing her Masters in Psychology.

Pathak began her singing career after singing for various remix albums. Her "Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar" for the Baby Doll series in 2004. With her song "Mar Jawa" from Fashion (2008) Pathak became popular. She earned nominations in both Filmfare and Screen Awards for the song. She is also the lyricist along with being singer of the song "Payaliya" from Dev.D (2009). In 2013 she wrote one more song "Shubhaaramabh" for Amit Trivedi in Kai Po Che.

She has also done many stage shows. She has performed at the Culrav 2012 Cultural fest of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad, the Flare (Techno-Cultural Fest) of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gandhinagar, the Protsahan 13 Cultural, Sports and Technical Festival of SVKM's NMIMS University Shirpur Campus Dhule on 1 April 2013, the Udaan 2014 Cultural Fest of SPIT College, Mumbai organized by Rockfree Entertainment on 22 February 2014, and the Silver Jublee event of Lata Mangeshkar Hospital, Nagpur on 22 December 2015.