(Young) Pioneers (alternately stylized as Young Pioneers or The (Young) Pioneers) was an American folk punk band from Richmond, Virginia active from 1993 to 1999. Composed of members of such influential bands as Born Against, Avail and Ted Leo and the Pharmacists, they released two albums and numerous singles on Vermiform and Lookout! Records. An overtly political band, their lyrics ranged from "superfluous nods to radical heroes like George Jackson and Carlos the Jackal" to "describ[ing] the relationship between struggling individuals and the machinery of oppressive politics".