(Young) PioneersFormed 1993. Disbanded February 1999
(Young) Pioneers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/642ef2de-0d93-45aa-a27c-a93f32ebfbbb
(Young) Pioneers Biography (Wikipedia)
(Young) Pioneers (alternately stylized as Young Pioneers or The (Young) Pioneers) was an American folk punk band from Richmond, Virginia active from 1993 to 1999. Composed of members of such influential bands as Born Against, Avail and Ted Leo and the Pharmacists, they released two albums and numerous singles on Vermiform and Lookout! Records. An overtly political band, their lyrics ranged from "superfluous nods to radical heroes like George Jackson and Carlos the Jackal" to "describ[ing] the relationship between struggling individuals and the machinery of oppressive politics".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
(Young) Pioneers Tracks
Sort by
We Ain't Even Married
(Young) Pioneers
We Ain't Even Married
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Ain't Even Married
Last played on
(Young) Pioneers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist