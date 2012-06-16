Maria de Barros (born February 3, 1961 in Dakar, Senegal) is a singer most associated with Cape Verde, the land of her parents. Growing up in Nouakchott, Mauritania, she moved to the United States at the age of 11, living in Providence, Rhode Island in her youth with her four siblings, and connecting more closely with her heritage in the local Cape Verdean community. She is married to, Mel Wilson Jr., a bassist with Toots and the Maytals.

She considers Cesária Évora to be her godmother and an inspiration. Her music thus has Morna influences, but she also has Latin or salsa influences.

Besides Évora she is a fan of Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston, Willy Chirino, and Sting. She is also fluent and has recorded songs in several languages, including her native Portuguese and Cape Verdean Creole (Kriolu), French, Spanish, German, and English.

She went on tour in Europe, in 2008. That summer, she also performed in Princeton, New Jersey's Petronello Gardens.