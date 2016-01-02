The HasslesFormed 1966. Disbanded 1969
The Hassles
1966
The Hassles Biography
The Hassles were a rock group in the 1960s, most notable for recording the first releases to feature Billy Joel. The group released two full-length albums (United Artists Records) and a number of singles.
4 O'Clock In The Morning
4 O'Clock In The Morning
Every Step I Take (Every Move I Make)
