The National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America
Porgy and Bess - symphonic picture, arr. Robert Russell Bennett
George Gershwin
Symphony no. 10 in E minor Op.93
Dmitri Shostakovich
Magiya
Sean Shepherd
Melodie (Op.42`3), arr. ? for violin and orchestra
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Violin Concerto in D major Op.35
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Prom 13: National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-21T04:35:30
21
Jul
2013
