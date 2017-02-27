NovellaLondon-based female trio. Formed February 2010
Novella
2010-02
Novella Tracks
Does the Island Know
Does the Island Know
Does the Island Know
Four Colours
Four Colours
Four Colours
Four Colours_Riley Session 8 feb 17 For Gideon
Four Colours_Riley Session 8 feb 17 For Gideon
Thousand Feet
Thousand Feet
Thousand Feet
Change Of State
Change Of State
Change Of State
Land Gone
Land Gone
Land Gone
Something Must Change
Something Must Change
Something Must Change
Follow (Live Session)
Follow (Live Session)
Follow (Live Session)
Land Gone (Live Session)
Land Gone (Live Session)
Land Gone (Live Session)
Sentences
Sentences
Sentences
He's My Morning
He's My Morning
He's My Morning
