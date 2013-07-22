Neo are a Hungarian indie-electronic band, best known for producing the music for the movie Kontroll.

The band was formed in autumn of 1998 from the idea of Mátyás Milkovics. During the first five years of existence, Márk Moldvai worked with Mátyás Milkovics as a duo. Their first single was released in 1998, an adaptation of "The Pink Panther Theme".

2004 marked the birth of an entirely new Neo, in which, with Mátyás Milkovics, were Enikő Hodosi, Péter Kőváry and Gergő Szőcs, an electro-drummer who joined the creative group in the second part of the year.