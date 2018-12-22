Sharon ReddBorn 19 October 1945. Died 1 May 1992
Sharon Redd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1945-10-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/642489a8-a6b2-4bc9-8b41-6bf9613812ae
Sharon Redd Biography (Wikipedia)
Sharon Redd (October 19, 1945 – May 1, 1992) was an American singer from New York. She was the half sister of R&B singer Pennye Ford.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sharon Redd Tracks
Sort by
Never Give You Up
Sharon Redd
Never Give You Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Give You Up
Last played on
Can You Handle It?
Sharon Redd
Can You Handle It?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can You Handle It?
Last played on
Can You Handle It (DNA Mix)
DNA
Can You Handle It (DNA Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can You Handle It (DNA Mix)
Last played on
Beat The Street
Sharon Redd
Beat The Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beat The Street
Last played on
Love Is Gonna Get Ya
Sharon Redd
Love Is Gonna Get Ya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Is Gonna Get Ya
Last played on
Can You Handle It (feat. Sharon Redd)
DNA
Can You Handle It (feat. Sharon Redd)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064l2wk.jpglink
Can You Handle It (feat. Sharon Redd)
Last played on
You Got My Love
Sharon Redd
You Got My Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Got My Love
Last played on
Playlists featuring Sharon Redd
Sharon Redd Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist