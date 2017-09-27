Dean MillerBorn 15 October 1965
Roger Dean Miller Jr. (born October 15, 1965 in Los Angeles, California) is an American country music artist, known professionally as Dean Miller. He is the son of Roger Miller, a country pop artist who had several hit singles from the 1960s through the 1980s. Dean Miller has recorded three studio albums (one of which was not released), in addition to charting four singles on the Hot Country Songs charts and writing singles for Trace Adkins and Terri Clark. His highest-peaking single was "Nowhere, USA", which reached No. 54 in 1997. He has had many songs recorded by artists including George Jones, Trisha Yearwood, and Jamey Johnson.
