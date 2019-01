Grzegorz Nowak (born 15 August 1951, Poznań) is a Polish conductor. He has served as music director of the Polish National Opera, the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, the SWR Radio Orchestra in Kaiserslautern in Germany), and Sinfonia Helvetica and festival Musique and Amitié in Switzerland.

