Grzegorz NowakBorn 15 August 1951
Grzegorz Nowak
1951-08-15
Grzegorz Nowak Biography (Wikipedia)
Grzegorz Nowak (born 15 August 1951, Poznań) is a Polish conductor. He has served as music director of the Polish National Opera, the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, the SWR Radio Orchestra in Kaiserslautern in Germany), and Sinfonia Helvetica and festival Musique and Amitié in Switzerland.
Grzegorz Nowak Tracks
Violin Concerto no 1 in F sharp minor, Op 14
Henryk Wieniawski
Violin Concerto no 1 in F sharp minor, Op 14
Performer
Last played on
Violin Concerto no 2 in D minor, Op 22
Henryk Wieniawski
Violin Concerto no 2 in D minor, Op 22
Performer
Last played on
Dwie Chatki (Two Huts)
Karol Kurpiński
Dwie Chatki (Two Huts)
Last played on
Symphony no.6 in G minor - Scherzo
Carl Czerny
Symphony no.6 in G minor - Scherzo
Last played on
Goplana Act I (Goplana's aria)
Władysław Żeleński
Goplana Act I (Goplana's aria)
Singer
Orchestra
Last played on
The Steppes (Op.66) - symphonic poem
Zygmunt Noskowski
The Steppes (Op.66) - symphonic poem
Last played on
W Tatrach (In the Tatras) - overture (Op.27) (1871)
Władysław Żeleński
W Tatrach (In the Tatras) - overture (Op.27) (1871)
Last played on
Overture from the opera Monbar, czyli Flibustierowie (Op.30) [1838]
Ignacy Feliks Dobrzynski
Overture from the opera Monbar, czyli Flibustierowie (Op.30) [1838]
Last played on
