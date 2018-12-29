Fred JacksonSaxophonist. Born 1929
Fred Jackson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1929
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6422083d-4e1e-4251-81e6-9d4ac6cc5b4c
Fred Jackson Biography (Wikipedia)
Fred Jackson (born 1929) is an American rhythm and blues and jazz tenor saxophonist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fred Jackson Tracks
Sort by
Cowbell Boogie
Fred Jackson
Cowbell Boogie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cowbell Boogie
Last played on
Hootin' 'N' Tootin'
Fred Jackson
Hootin' 'N' Tootin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hootin' 'N' Tootin'
Last played on
Whatever Lola Wants
Grant Green
Whatever Lola Wants
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whatever Lola Wants
Last played on
The Silver Metre (feat. Fred Jackson, Harold Vick, Grant Green & Ben Dixon)
John Patton
The Silver Metre (feat. Fred Jackson, Harold Vick, Grant Green & Ben Dixon)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Silver Metre (feat. Fred Jackson, Harold Vick, Grant Green & Ben Dixon)
Last played on
Fred Jackson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist