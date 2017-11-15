Mad Lion
Mad Lion Biography (Wikipedia)
Oswald Priest, better known as Mad Lion, is a dancehall, ragga musician and rapper. He frequently collaborates with fellow hip hop artist KRS-One. His awards include the 1994 Source Award as Reggae Artist of the Year, and the 1995 Source Award as Reggae Hip-Hop Artist of the Year.
Mad Lion Tracks
Observatory (feat. Mad Lion)
Rakaa
Take It Easy
Mad Lion
