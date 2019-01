Sarband is a German early music ensemble with musicians from 7 nations, focusing on musical connections between Orient & Occident; Jewish, Christian & Muslim music. The group was founded in 1986 by Dr. Vladimir Ivanoff. Since then, Sarband has performed more than 500 concerts on four continents and released 14 CDs.

