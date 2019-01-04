Mary Mary are an American gospel duo composed of sisters Erica Atkins-Campbell and Trecina Atkins-Campbell. Formed in 1998, Mary Mary was launched into mainstream recognition following the release of their best-selling debut album, Thankful (2000), which contained the hit single "Shackles (Praise You)". Their followup album Incredible (2002), reached number one on the Top Gospel Albums chart. Their third album, Mary Mary (2005), which contains themes the public interpreted as a channel to the group's experience, contains the worldwide hits "Heaven", "The Real Party", and "Yesterday".

Their fourth album "The Sound" (2008) spawned the number-one singles "Get Up" and "God in Me". In 2011, they released their fifth studio album "Something Big" and followed up with a compilation album "Go Get It" in 2012 before going on hiatus. In March 2012, they premiered their own television series, Mary Mary, on WE tv.

Mary Mary has sold more than eight million records worldwide to date. The duo have been nominated for eleven Grammy Awards, winning four times including once Best Gospel Performance and for Best Contemporary Soul Gospel Album. The duo are often credited for broadening the fan base of urban contemporary gospel in the 2000s by introducing elements of soul music, hip hop, funk and jazz. The group's name is inspired by two famous Marys from the Bible: Mary, mother of Jesus, and Mary Magdalene.