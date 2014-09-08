Henry Lee "Shot" Williams (May 21, 1938 – November 25, 2011) was an American blues singer. He got the nickname "Shot" from his mother at a young age, owing to his fondness for wearing suits and dressing up as a "big shot."

Williams grew up in the country close to his cousin and fellow blues man, Little Smokey Smothers. "Shot" moved to Detroit in 1954 and to Chicago in 1958. He joined Smothers there and began singing with Smokey's band in 1960 and a few years later joined Magic Sam's band as a vocalist. In 1962, Williams recorded his first singles for Chicago's Foxy label, "Hello Baby" and "I'm Trying". He recorded a series of singles for other labels, including King/Federal, Palos, Gamma, Shama and Tchula. His 1964 recording "Welcome to the Club" was a hit in Chicago, and was later covered by Little Milton for Checker Records in 1965. Another regional hit, "I Like Your Style", came out in 1969 and was covered by Junior Parker. Several more singles followed including the popular "Drop Your Laundry Baby". His first album under his own name, Country Disco, was released on the Roots label in 1977. In the 1980s, Williams released a slew of singles on labels including Tchula, 4-Way, True & Dis-Muke. He released an album on cassette with many of these cuts called I Like Your Style. In 1994, the Japanese label Vivid Sound released an album called, A Shot of Rhythm and Blues, containing tracks Williams recorded in Memphis apparently for (but not released by) Quinton Claunch's SoulTrax imprint. The Black Magic label decided to give Lee a "Shot" behind his own band. The result, Cold Shot was released in 1995 and was voted the Best Blues Album of 1995 (New Recording - Soul/Blues) by Living Blues readers' poll.