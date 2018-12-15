Zalatnay SaroltaHungarian pop singer. Born 17 December 1947
Zalatnay Sarolta
1947-12-17
Zalatnay Sarolta Biography (Wikipedia)
Sarolta Zalatnay (born Charlotte Sacher in Budapest, December 17, 1947) is a Hungarian pop singer.
Zalatnay Sarolta Tracks
Zold Borostyán
Zalatnay Sarolta
Zold Borostyán
Zold Borostyán
In A Nyar
Zalatnay Sarolta
In A Nyar
In A Nyar
Nem Varok Holnapig
Zalatnay Sarolta
Nem Varok Holnapig
Nem Varok Holnapig
