Sticks Evans Born 1923. Died 1994
Sticks Evans
1923
Sticks Evans Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel "Sticks" Evans (5 February 1923 - 11 April 1994) was a drummer, percussionist, music teacher, arranger and musical director. He was credited variously as Sammy "Stick" Evans, Samie Evans, Sammy Evans, Sammie Evans, Stick Evans, and Sticks Evans.
Sticks Evans Tracks
Abstraction
Alvin Brehm
Abstraction
Abstraction
