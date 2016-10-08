Beat The BanditUK Indie/pop/psychedelic/rock n roll band.. Formed 1 September 2014
Beat The Bandit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2014-09-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/640ab5b8-bb43-4f24-b5d5-928f6470a8af
Beat The Bandit Tracks
Sort by
Lions Roar
Beat The Bandit
Lions Roar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lions Roar
Last played on
The Lions Roar
Beat The Bandit
The Lions Roar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lions Roar
Last played on
Beat The Bandit In Session
Beat The Bandit
Beat The Bandit In Session
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist