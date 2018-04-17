Screen 3Formed 1980. Disbanded 1984
Screen 3
1980
Screen 3 Biography (Wikipedia)
Screen 3 were a British post-punk/new wave band from Norwich, active from 1980–1984 and again from 1990–1992.
Screen 3 Tracks
Broke And In Love (Radio 1 Session, 24 Oct 1983)
Screen 3
I'm Not Impressed (Radio 1 Session, 24 Oct 1983)
Screen 3
There She Goes Again (Radio 1 Session, 24 Oct 1983)
Screen 3
Wonders Of Life
Screen 3
Refugee
Screen 3
Wet Playtime
Screen 3
Red Dust
Screen 3
